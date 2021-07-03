 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Pak vs Eng: ECB name squad for ODI series against Pakistan

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. — ECB
The England Cricket Board on Saturday announced a 16-man squad for the ODI series against Pakistan which will kick-off in Cardiff on July 8.

Somerset’s Tom Banton will remain with the squad after joining up for the third Royal London ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday, 4 July. The England team is already leading the ODI series 2-0 against Sri Lanka and the final match is set to take place this Sunday.

England will name their squad for the Vitality IT20 series against Pakistan later this month. 

England ODI Squad

  • Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain
  • Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)
  • Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)
  • Tom Banton (Somerset)
  • Sam Billings (Kent)
  • Sam Curran (Surrey)
  • Tom Curran (Surrey)
  • Liam Dawson (Hampshire)
  • George Garton (Sussex)
  • Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
  • Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
  • Joe Root (Yorkshire)
  • Jason Roy (Surrey)
  • David Willey (Yorkshire)
  • Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)
  • Mark Wood (Durham)

The Royal London ODI Series

1st ODI: England v Pakistan, Thursday 8 July 2021, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

2nd ODI: England v Pakistan, Saturday 10 July 2021, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

3rd ODI: England v Pakistan, Tuesday 13 July 2021, Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Pakistan team has already reached England to play a T20I and ODI series and had remained in isolation in Derby after which they had started their training.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had said that the England series would be helpful in the team's preparation for the World Cup and warned that England is not an easy opponent.

Skipper Azam said Pakistan's performance in the previous tours had been good, however, he warned of any complacency.

"The English team will not be an easy opponent on their home ground. This is a good opportunity for World Cup preparation."

Pakistan's squad: 

  • Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab)
  • Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern)
  • Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab)
  • Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)
  • Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Haider Ali (Northern)
  • Haris Rauf (Northern)
  • Haris Sohail (Balochistan)
  • Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)
  • Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)
  • Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh)
  • Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) 
  • (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab)
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh)
  • Saud Shakeel (Sindh)
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 
  • Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

