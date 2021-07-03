Sindh willing to help Palestinian girl suffering from bone disease: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government's spokesperson Murtaza Wahab (left) Walaah (centre), 15, daughter of Youssef Hassan (right), is a resident of the besieged Gaza Strip. — Twitter/File

The girl, Walaah, is suffering from congenital bone deformation disease.

Walaah's aunt had shared her father's letter on Twitter to seek help.

Murtaza Wahab says Sindh government will "be happy to help".

A beleaguered Palestinian citizen had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan for help to get his ailing daughter treated, but before a response from the federal government, Sindh has extended a helping hand.

The Sindh government's spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, responding to a message from the aunt of the ailing girl, Walaah, said the province would be happy to be of assistance.

"I have spoken to the Doctors at Jinnah Hospital. Treatment is possible; however, they will need more details about the girl," the spokesperson said in a tweet.

"They will be happy to do a Skype session with [you] or anyone who is well acquainted with the case history," Wahab added.

Walaah, 15, daughter of Youssef Hassan, is a resident of the besieged Gaza Strip and is suffering from congenital bone deformation disease for the last 14 years.



Waalah's aunt had shared Hassan's letter, where the father had appealed to PM Imran Khan to help treat Walaah so that his daughter can live a normal life.

Hassan, in the letter, said his daughter could be easily treated in Pakistan's Jinnah Hospital or any health facility that has the required equipment.

Walaah's aunt had requested the prime minister, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to help in the treatment of her niece.

It is pertinent to mention that the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza has been under illegal Israeli blockade for the past 14 years and due to the siege, more than two million Gazans are forced to live in the world's largest open-air prison.

Due to the Israeli blockade, there is a severe shortage of medicine in the hospitals of Gaza, while electricity is not available even for surgeries.

In May, Israel's brutal bombing of Gaza killed more than 260 Palestinians, including 67 children and 36 women, and destroyed more than 1,500 homes.