WATCH: PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoys a zip line ride in Swat

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday took social media by storm after a video of her enjoying a zip line ride in Malam Jabba, Swat, went viral.

The video was shared by the PTI leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote that Marriyum enjoyed the zip line ride in Malam Jabba ahead of a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Bangash added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is "the land of hospitable people and serves as a paradise for tourists."

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he wrote that the workers of the "Abu Bachao Movement" are enjoying the best facilities provided by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Marryium's five minutes of fun set social media in a frenzy, with many people criticising the move, including Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry.

"I hope the PML-N leadership thoroughly enjoyed the good tourist spots in Swat. Every citizen enjoys the fruits of the [labour by] a good government, even if he is anti-government," he wrote.



Fawad said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has been told to "take good care of these guests and also keep an eye on them".