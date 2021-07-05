Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK

Prince Harry, who recently returned to US after unveiling Princess Diana's statue in the UK, is expected to attend another event in Britain to honour the Princess of Wales in September, reports suggest Meghan Markle may also join him this time.

As per reports, Meghan Markle will join Harry if the Duke of Sussex travel to the UK for another ceremony.

Princes William and Prince Harry unveiled a sculpture of their late mother Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.



Harry was not accompanied by his wife and children during his last trip to UK. But it is bein expected that Meghan could also return with him to celebrate Diana's life.

It would be Harry’s third time back home since the couple moved to the US, after he attended Prince Philip’s funeral in April and the statue unveiling on Friday.