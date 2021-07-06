Coronavirus: Pakistan records under 1,000 daily cases for first time in almost a week

Pakistan reports 25 fatalities from coronavirus in last 24 hours.

NCOC data shows 37,364 tests conducted on July 5, of which 830 came back positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan's positivity rate is currently 2.22%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily coronavirus case load went below the 1,000 cases in a day mark for the first time in six days after the country reported 830 new cases Tuesday morning.

The daily case count has been over a 1,000 since July 1. The country last reported 979 cases in a day on June 30.

Another 25 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,452.

Latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre Tuesday morning shows that after 37,364 tests were conducted on July 5, 830 people tested positive for coronavirus.



The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 33,390.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 341,275, in Punjab 347,014, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 138,616, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,048, in Balochistan 27,445, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,504 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,588.

At least 908,648 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

According to NCOC's figures, the total number of cases has reached 964,490.

NCOC warns of strict restrictions amid violations of COVID-19 SOPs

On Monday, the NCOC had warned of strict restrictions as it observed violation of coronavirus SOPs in several sectors following the relaxation of curbs.

The NCOC's warning came during a meeting, with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair, a statement from the forum said.

The forum expressed serious concerns over the violation of SOPs at restaurants, in-door gymnasiums, marriage halls, transportation, markets, tourist spots, among other sectors.