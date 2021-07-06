 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Balochistan's peace and prosperity bedrock of Pakistan's progress: Gen Bajwa

  • COAS says its time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development by adopting people centric approach.
  • Gen Bajwa says security forces will “remain steadfast and determined” to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan.
  • COAS says Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial response.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasised on Tuesday that Balochistan’s peace and prosperity was the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS passed the remarks while addressing the 7th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

“Balochistan’s peace and prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress. It is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting people centric approach for attaining enduring stability,” said the army chief.

However, Gen Bajwa warned that the security forces will “remain steadfast and determined” to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief during his talk highlighted the “internal and external challenges”. He advised the participants that the full spectrum threat required a “comprehensive national response”.

“Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial response in synergy with other institutions of the state. We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” said Gen Bajwa.

The ISPR said that the workshop was attended by a large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, civil society members, youth, academia and media representatives. It added that the workshop is held to enable the future leadership of the province to understand “vital national and provincial issues” and mount a “cohesive response” to those challenges.

