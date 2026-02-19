Trump hails PM Shehbaz, ‘tough fighter' CDF Munir at inaugural Board of Peace meeting

(Left to right) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, US President Donald Trump, and Field Marshal Asim Munir pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, on September 25, 2025. — X/PakPMO

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “tough serious fighter” Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.

Speaking at the initial meeting of the Board of Peace, Trump said: “I like this man [PM Shehbaz] of Pakistan.”

Referring to last year's May conflict between Pakistan and India, Trump said: “There was some fighting going on when I got to know him and your great Field Marshal [Asim Munir], a great guy.”

The US president recalled the premier’s previous remarks, saying Prime Shehbaz had credited him with saving 25 million lives by halting the Pakistan–India war.

As the war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours raged, Trump reiterated that he played a role in stopping the conflict.

Last year, Pakistan and India engaged in a military showdown, the worst between the old foes in decades, which was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam area, which New Delhi alleged was backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 men and offered to participate in a neutral probe into the deadly incident.

During the clashes, Pakistan downed seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Speaking on the occasion, the US president lauded the professionalism of CDF Munir, calling him a “tough good fighter”.

The US president said that he heard that Pakistan and India were fighting and the situation is worsening, adding that many planes were shut down.

Trump once again claimed credit for ending the war between the two nuclear nations, saying that his threat of 200% tariffs was instrumental in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

Revising the tally of downed jets during the Pakistan-India war, the US president said that “11 very expensive” planes were shot down in the fight.