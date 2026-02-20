Rana Sanaullah rules out any deal with Imran Khan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks during a presser in Islamabad. — APP/File

Rana Sanaullah reveals 'serious engagement' with PTI on Nov 24.

Says Nov 24 progress bore no fruit due to obstinacy of Imran Khan.

Says PTI founder receiving best possible healthcare.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan has categorically ruled out any deal between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, stating that no deal has been struck nor will one be forthcoming.

The senior government official's statement comes hours after Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar dismissed media reports suggesting any “deal” between the government and the jailed PTI founder.

Speaking in the Geo News current affairs programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath' on Thursday, the veteran politician insisted that the establishment also never offered a deal nor would it do so.

He also said that the government's offer to the former ruling party is “clear and open”, calling upon them to agree to what he called a “Charter of Stability for Pakistan”.

"Let's sit down and hold discussion to make Pakistan strong."

He highlighted that a "serious engagement" did take place on November 24 with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi among other government officials and PTI's leaders including Asad Qaiser and Amir Dogar on board. However, it failed to yield any result as the PTI founder refused to agree to the terms, Sanaullah criticised Imran’s stance, describing it as "sheer stubbornness and obstinacy".

He maintained that the PTI founder had set conditions for talks that were not workable for the government.

He reiterated that a sincere apology for the May 9 events remains a primary prerequisite, a point previously underscored by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations. "The first and foremost requirement for dialogue is a sincere apology for the 9 May incidents," he said.

Rana Sanaullah said he heard from those privy to the developments that Imran first agreed to apologise over the May 9 incidents.

The former interior minister also rejected suggestions that Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas had been formally authorised to negotiate on behalf of the PTI founder. He revealed that when Achakzai was asked to hold discussions, he replied that he would first need to seek permission from the PTI founder, a response Sanaullah labelled as "meaningless".

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended offers for dialogue on three separate occasions.

Responding a question in connection with a statement from Aleema Khan, sister of the PTI founder, the PML-N stalwart assured that the best possible medical treatment is being provided to the incarcerated leader.

The PTI founder was receiving proper medical care, he said, adding the jailed leader could be be moved to the Shifa International Hospital or any other suitable medical facility, if doctors suggested so.

He also asserted that there had been no delay in providing healthcare in the past.

He also downplayed the impact of the PTI’s recently announced “force”, saying the "force" would fail even more miserably than previous sit-ins and wheel-jam strikes.