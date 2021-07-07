 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar: 'An institution has gone'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar: An institution has gone

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan mourned demise of Tragedy King Dilip Kumar who breathed his last at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning.

The legendary actor joined fellow Bollywood stars to pay tribute to the late star and honour his memory, calling him "an institution".

 Expressing his grief on learning about the legend's passing, Bachchan tweeted: "An institution has gone"

The actor added: "Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar."

Offering his condolences to the lae actor's family and widowed wife, Saira Banu, Bachchan wrote, "My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss." 

"Deeply saddened," he signed off.

Tributes have been pouring in from all circles. Everyone from Indian PM Modi to Bollywood stars like Akshey Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh and many others have been taking to social media to share their most cherished memories with Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar's demise was confirmed by a doctor who was treating him for his ailment. The actor's spokesperson, Faisal Farooqi later took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

