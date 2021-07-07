Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday at the age of 98, leaving fans in South Asia sad and mourning his demise.



Thousands across the globe, including notable actors, actresses and other celebrities who enjoyed his films over the decades, are paying tribute to the legend.

People in Pakistan too showed their adulation for Kumar, especially Pakistani politicians, who took to social media to recall his achievements and express their love for the actor.

'An outstanding actor'

Sad at Kumar's passing, President Alvi said he was "an outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality".

The president extended condolences to the family and fans of Dilip Kumar.

“Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

'Legend'

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif paid tribute to Kumar, saying that Peshawar's Yusuf Khan reigned for many years in Bollywood as Dilip Kumar and today, left the world in the form of a legend.

'Charming personality'

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said he found Kumar, in his encounters with the actor, a "charming personality".

'Great loss'

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the characters essayed by Kumar and the dialogues he delivered with such passion became quite popular with the masses.

She termed his demise a great loss.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital, confirmed the Bollywood legend had passed away Wednesday.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab,” Faisal Farooqui - a family friend - posted on the actor's official Twitter.

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness - it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month.



Dilip Kumar had been in and out of hospital over the last few years with multiple health problems ranging from a kidney ailment to pneumonia.

Born on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) as Mohammad Yousuf Khan, he began his film career in 1944 with Jawar Bhata.

The versatile actor, who would have been 99 in December, is survived by his wife of 75 years, Saira Banu.

Condolences poured in from political, social and cultural circles in India and Pakistan as they mourned the loss of the actor.