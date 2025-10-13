Explainer: Inside the TLP protest — confusion, clashes, questions over Muridke deaths

Police officers stand as they use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore, Pakistan, October 10, 2025. — Reuters

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) launched its protest in Lahore on Thursday, announcing plans to march towards Islamabad. The development prompted authorities to block key routes between the two cities and suspend internet services in several areas.

However, confusion, rumours, and sporadic violence quickly followed, particularly around Muridke, where conflicting reports emerged about clashes between protesters and police.

How the situation escalated

The protest, initially tied to solidarity with Gaza, intensified as TLP workers insisted on continuing their march, citing similar demonstrations in Europe. When questioned, leaders maintained that their mobilisation was justified, despite being told that the gatherings in European nations were celebratory, not protest-driven.

Trucks and containers block Ravi Bridge as supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters march during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore, October 10, 2025. — Reuters

Police reported that TLP workers “resorted to stone pelting, used spiked batons and petrol bombs,” and even opened “indiscriminate fire,” triggering a heavy law-enforcement response.

The Muridke confusion

At the heart of the day’s events was Muridke — the flashpoint of the confrontation. A case was registered there, with police alleging that a rifle found with TLP leader Anas Rizvi was used for firing rounds during the protests.

Despite social media claims of “numerous casualties,” hospital sources reported few admissions. According to the police report, three people — a TLP worker, a bystander, and a police officer — were confirmed dead. Other claims remain unverified, with officials describing the higher figures circulated online as “exaggerated.”

Eyewitnesses also reported that the turnout in Muridke was smaller than what was being claimed.

Where is the TLP leadership?

Speculation has swirled about the whereabouts of TLP chief Saad Rizvi and other senior leaders. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation of any arrests or detentions. Reports about their disappearance remain unsubstantiated. There are also no confirmed reports about Rizvi sustaining injuries.

During negotiations with the government, the TLP delegation included Shafique Amini, Ghous Baghdadi, and Faizi, who met Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Punjab IG Usman Anwar, and Allama Tahir Ashrafi, among others. The government urged the group to call off its protest and continue talks, assuring that their concerns would be addressed.

Officials also questioned why the TLP had suddenly reactivated the issue, noting that the Gaza issue had been ongoing for months. Despite this, TLP representatives told the government in the wee hours of Sunday that they would continue their protest.

Situation in Lahore and Karachi

By evening, all major routes in Lahore had reopened, with only two roads remaining closed to avoid congestion. The Motorway Police also announced that traffic between Lahore and Islamabad was moving normally. However, areas near the TLP’s headquarters and the Lahore Press Club remained sealed.

In Karachi, social media was rife with rumours of sit-ins and road closures, but Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and city police dismissed the reports, assuring that the situation was under control.

Even so, several educational institutions and offices opted to close or shift online amid public anxiety over potential unrest.