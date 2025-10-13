TLP protests in Karachi? Minister clears the air after public concern

Police vehicles patrol on roads after Sindh government announced a two-week province-wide lockdown in Karachi, Pakistan, April 2, 2020. — APP

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has urged citizens not to pay heed to rumours circulating about unrest in Karachi, assuring that the situation in the city remains completely under control.

In a statement issued on Monday, Lanjar said that strict action would be taken against those spreading provocative content or false information aimed at creating panic.

Social media was flooded with reports of "deteriorating situation" in the city after claims of protest sit-ins being staged by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), just hours after Punjab returned to calm following days of unrest.

He emphasised that anyone attempting to challenge the writ of the state would be dealt with under Section 144.

The home minister also directed police authorities to remain alert and vigilant across the city, ensuring deployment at all key locations. He instructed the Karachi police chief to keep anti-riot units on standby and further tighten operational measures in sensitive areas and flashpoints.

Additionally, Lanjar directed the traffic police to maintain the smooth flow of vehicles throughout Karachi and to coordinate closely with the police to ensure law and order.

The minister’s remarks came amid speculation on social media about possible TLP protests in Karachi, prompting public concern. Lanjar reiterated that peace and normalcy prevail across the metropolis, with security forces maintaining a strong presence.

Karachi police also clarified that no demonstrations or sit-ins were currently taking place anywhere in the metropolis. They added that in some areas, shops were closed by residents themselves due to unverified reports, but the overall environment remains peaceful.