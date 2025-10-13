 
Inquiry launched against ex-Karachi matric board official over harassment claims

Order cites multiple complaints, audio evidence in alleged workplace misconduct case

By
Rana Javaid
|

October 13, 2025

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) building. — BSEK Website/File
KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has launched an official inquiry against its former acting secretary, Dr Naveed Ahmed, after multiple female employees lodged written complaints accusing him of workplace harassment, according to an inquiry order issued by Chairman Ghulam Hussain Sohoo.

The document, issued under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 (Amended 2022), stated that the collective complaint was accompanied by audio recordings and transcripts submitted as evidence.

The order alleged that Dr Ahmed made unwelcome remarks and coercive advances towards female officers, used abusive and derogatory language with staff, and created an unsafe and discriminatory workplace environment. It further noted claims of psychological intimidation and misuse of authority.

Chairman Sohoo appointed Acting Controller of Examinations Hamza Khan Taggar as the inquiry officer, while a female principal from a higher secondary school has been included as a member of the inquiry committee.

The committee has initiated its probe to determine whether the alleged actions constitute violations under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010, Article 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan (right to dignity), and relevant provisions of the Sindh Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 1973.

According to board officials, the inquiry committee has begun its proceedings and will submit findings to the chairman following completion of the investigation.

