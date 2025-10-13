PM Shehbaz praises Trump as 'man of peace' for role in Gaza ceasefire deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks following the signing of the Gaza peace deal in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised US President Donald Trump for his "relentless and untiring" efforts to end global conflicts, including the war in Gaza.

Addressing a press conference in Sharm el-Sheikh following the signing of the Gaza peace agreement, the premier said that the world was witnessing “one of the greatest days in contemporary history” as peace had been achieved after months of tireless diplomatic efforts led by President Trump.

He described Trump as "a genuine man of peace” who worked relentlessly to make the world “a place to live with peace and prosperity.”

The prime minister said Pakistan had earlier nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his “outstanding and extraordinary contributions” in halting a potential war between India and Pakistan and securing a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations.

“Today, again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel that he’s the most deserving candidate,” Shehbaz said. “He has brought peace not only to South Asia, saving millions of lives, but also to the Middle East through his efforts in Gaza.”

Shehbaz hailed Trump as “the man the world needed most at this point in time,” adding that history would remember him as the leader who “stopped seven and today, eight wars.”

He also expressed gratitude to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his role in supporting peace efforts in the region.

“Had it not been for this gentleman [Trump],” Shehbaz said, “a full-scale war between two nuclear powers could have erupted. His timely intervention averted catastrophe.”

The prime minister concluded by saying that Trump’s “visionary and exemplary leadership” had made him a symbol of hope and peace for the world, and that his name “will be remembered in golden words.”

Touched by PM Shehbaz’s words, the US president said that he did not expect such high praise for his efforts towards peace in the region.

Earlier today, Trump and his Egyptian counterpart co-hosted the peace summit where Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed with the US president a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.