Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Shahid Afridi posts heartfelt message for Dilip Kumar on social media

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar (L) and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (R). Photo:File
  • Dilip Kumar passes away, leaving fans both in India and Pakistan sad. 
  • "He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba," tweets Afridi. 
  • Kumar's career spanned five decades and over 60 films. 

Former Pakistan cricket captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi Wednesday posted a tribute for Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, who passed away earlier today. 

The legendary actor, who was idolised by thousands of fans across the globe and on both sides of the India-Pakistan border, passed away at the age of 98. 

Afridi took to social media to say that the legendary actor's demise was a "huge loss" for his fans both, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Mumbai to other countries around the globe. 

"Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.

"A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib's fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar," tweeted Afridi. 

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital, confirmed the Bollywood legend had passed away Wednesday.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab,” Faisal Farooqui - a family friend - posted on the actor's official Twitter.

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness - it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month.

Dilip Kumar had been in and out of hospital over the last few years with multiple health problems ranging from a kidney ailment to pneumonia.

Born on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) as Mohammad Yousuf Khan, he began his film career in 1944 with Jawar Bhata.

The versatile actor, who would have been 99 in December, is survived by his wife of 75 years, Saira Banu.

Condolences poured in from political, social and cultural circles in India and Pakistan as they mourned the loss of the actor.

