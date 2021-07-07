Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shah­zain Bugti (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — File photo

Shahzain Bugti to hold status of federal minister.

Appointment comes on heels of government working on holding talks with "disgruntled Baloch leaders".

PM Imran Khan, two days back, had said he was mulling over speaking to the insurgents in Balochistan.

Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shah­zain Bugti has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, a notification said Wednesday.



The notification of the Cabinet Division for the appointment of the special assistant. — Photo by author

"The Prime Minister [...] has been pleased to appoint Nawabzada Shah­zain Bugti MNA, as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister," a notification from the Cabinet Division said.



The appointment comes on the heels of the government working on holding talks with "disgruntled Baloch leaders who are not associated with India.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, a day earlier, had said Balochistan would soon be a "cradle of peace" in the country, adding that those involved in Lahore's Johar Town blast — who the government earlier said have links with India — have been arrested by authorities.

PM Imran Khan, two days back, had said he was mulling over speaking to the insurgents in Balochistan, as the situation in the province had changed, and Pakistan was moving towards a better future.



The premier, addressing an event in Gwadar, had said the insurgents might be upset with the state due to some past grievances or India might have used them to spread terror in Pakistan.

The newly appointed SAPM was elected from Dera Bugti's NA-259 constituency. His party is also an ally of the PTI-led government in the Centre.