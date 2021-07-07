 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Shah­zain Bugti appointed as SAPM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shah­zain Bugti (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — File photo
Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shah­zain Bugti (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — File photo

  • Shahzain Bugti to hold status of federal minister.
  • Appointment comes on heels of government working on holding talks with "disgruntled Baloch leaders".
  • PM Imran Khan, two days back, had said he was mulling over speaking to the insurgents in Balochistan.

Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shah­zain Bugti has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, a notification said Wednesday.

The notification of the Cabinet Division for the appointment of the special assistant. — Photo by author
The notification of the Cabinet Division for the appointment of the special assistant. — Photo by author

"The Prime Minister [...] has been pleased to appoint Nawabzada Shah­zain Bugti MNA, as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister," a notification from the Cabinet Division said.

The appointment comes on the heels of the government working on holding talks with "disgruntled Baloch leaders who are not associated with India.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, a day earlier, had said Balochistan would soon be a "cradle of peace" in the country, adding that those involved in Lahore's Johar Town blast — who the government earlier said have links with India — have been arrested by authorities. 

PM Imran Khan, two days back, had said he was mulling over speaking to the insurgents in Balochistan, as the situation in the province had changed, and Pakistan was moving towards a better future.

The premier, addressing an event in Gwadar, had said the insurgents might be upset with the state due to some past grievances or India might have used them to spread terror in Pakistan.

The newly appointed SAPM was elected from Dera Bugti's NA-259 constituency. His party is also an ally of the PTI-led government in the Centre.

More From Pakistan:

Car prices to go down by as much as Rs230,000: Khusro Bakhtiar

Car prices to go down by as much as Rs230,000: Khusro Bakhtiar
Three teenagers die after drowning in Keenjhar Lake

Three teenagers die after drowning in Keenjhar Lake
Believers of 'do or die' politics are now begging to be made PM: Bilawal on PML-N

Believers of 'do or die' politics are now begging to be made PM: Bilawal on PML-N
NCOC directs provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha

NCOC directs provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha
Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP
PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding

PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding
Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala

Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala
'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar

'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar
Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'

Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'
Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC

Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC
Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise

Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise
Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team

Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team

Latest

view all