Pakistan, Qatar underscore importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Left) and Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defence Affairs Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. Photos: File/ Qatar govt's communication office.

COAS Gen Bajwa on a two-day visit to Qatar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on a two-day official visit to Qatar, called on the Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defence Affairs Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and Qatar.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim was also attended the meeting.



During the talks, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation, and regional and geo-political environment were discussed.

The COAS said that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership. COAS also appreciated the role of Qatar in the Afghan peace process.

The dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides also underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields, the statement said.