Video: Multan man assaults girl after she refuses to sit on motorbike

MULTAN: A man in the city forced a woman to sit on his bike and assaulted her after she refused to comply, Geo News reported Wednesday.



The girl was passing by an alley in the city. As she was on her way, the man reportedly asked her to sit on the bike with him.

Following her refusal, the man came back and slapped her with such force that she fell straight on the ground.

The city's police said they had received an application in this regard and were tracking down the man using the CCTV footage.

Police arrest suspect for snatching woman's purse

Last month, Rawalpindi Police had said that they had arrested the suspect whose video of snatching a purse from a woman in the city went viral.

The arrest was made after a video of the incident had gone viral after being shared on social media platforms.

In the video, the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, had snatched a purse from a burqa-clad woman passing through a street in Rawalpindi’s Dhok Chaudhrian.



The video showed that when the robber snatched the purse, he grabbed her by her abaya and dragged her which led the woman to fall on her face on the road as he fled on his motorcycle, leaving the victim helpless and injured.

As soon as the video went viral, Rawalpindi CCPO Ahsan Yonus ordered the law enforcement personnel to register a case and begin a search for the suspect.

The quick action by the police proved fruitful as they were able to apprehend the suspect hours later.

The Rawalpindi police said that when they attempted to arrest Anis Iqbal, the suspect, fired upon the law enforcement officers. They added the pistol of the suspect instead backfired and the bullet hit Iqbal’s right wrist.

The police said that they have also recovered from the stolen money and wallet from the suspect, adding that Iqbal has had a criminal record.