Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down Queen Elizabeth’s ‘constant meddling’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly lost complete patience with Queen Elizabeth’s constant meddling during their time in the palace.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Camilla Tominey who revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always wanted to branch out with their own press office but were blocked by the Queen and Prince Charles.

Ms. Tominey made the admission in an ITV documentary titled Harry and William: What Went Wrong?

In it she was quoted saying, “Rather than have their own press office established, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were told that they would be incorporated into Buckingham Palace.”

“It's at that point that the Queen and Prince Charles sweep in and say ‘no, we will manage your affairs’. And in a way, that's the final straw because once again the Sussexes are saying 'why can't we have what the Cambridges are having? We should be on equal footing'.”