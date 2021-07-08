Watch: Pakistan cricket team hit the nets before England ODI clash

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam bats during the practice session at Cardiff. Photo: PCB YouTube

The Pakistan cricket team is geared up to take on hosts England today (Thursday) as the two teams lock horns in the first ODI at Cardiff.

The Babar-Azam-led side took to the nets a day before the clash, with the batsmen aiming to improve their timings as the bowlers attempted to hit the perfect line.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) uploaded a video on YouTube, showing the Men in Green practicing at the indoor facility at Sophia Gardens In Cardiff.



In one of the scenes, Azam can be seen removing the taping off his bat as Imam-ul-Haq sifts through a bag of bats, picking out the right one.

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, in a scene, can be seen bowling to Imam during the practice session, hitting varying lengths.

In another scene, Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq can be seen giving a pep talk to the players before they hit the nets. Bowling Coach Waqar Younis briefly speaks to the players as well.

"As you very well know, the last few days have been a bit tough," Younis can be heard telling the players. "We pushed you hard and the bowlers, especially, responded very well. So, we are proud of you boys," he adds, before telling the players to practice as they see fit before the Cardiff ODI.

At another point in the video clip, fans can see Azam, who is currently ranked the number one batsman in the world, striking the ball with timing and precision.

Pakistan eyeing top spot with England series

Pakistan can replace England at the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League by winning the three-match ODI series.

England are leading with 65 points from 12 matches, winning six matches and losing five while one match was abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh are on second position with five wins and four losses from nine matches and have 50 points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who has won four matches (two each against Zimbabwe and South Africa) and lost two from six matches are on the third position with 40 points.

In the three-match series, the winning team will earn 10 points for each win.

If Pakistan win all three matches, they will gain 30 points and rise to the top position with 70 points at the end of the series. Meanwhile, if England win any of the three-match series, they will further consolidate their position at the top spot.