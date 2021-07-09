 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
APP

Punjab decides to take action against employees refusing to take Covid jabs

By
APP

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Punjab decides to take action against employees refusing to take Covid jabs

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday directed all the divisional commissioners to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), besides expediting the vaccination drive in line with the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for prevention of coronavirus.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus pandemic and pace of vaccination in the province here at the Civil Secretariat.

The additional chief secretary (home), administrative secretaries of health departments, additional IG special branch, Director General of Public Relations, senior civil and military officials attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners joined through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said the threat of the fourth wave of coronavirus epidemic was still there and defeating the virus was only possible through the implementation of precautions and vaccination.

He directed that vaccination of all government employees and their families be ensured with a special focus on large departments such as police and education.

The meeting decided to take action against those government employees who were refusing to get themselves inoculated.

While directing the divisional commissioners for vaccination of the private sector employees as per guidelines of the NCOC, the chief secretary stressed that the target of administering the vaccine to the staff of private companies including industries and banks must be met by July 31. He further stressed that implementation of SOPs in cattle markets, bazaars, restaurants and marriage halls must be ensured to contain the spread of the virus.

He directed "strict action" over violation of SOPs.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that the process of vaccination was smoothly underway in the province.

More than 185,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday and more than 9.7 million persons were vaccinated in the province so far.

More From Pakistan:

Education ministry asked to discuss Inter exams issue with lawmakers

Education ministry asked to discuss Inter exams issue with lawmakers
Weapons, bullet casings deposited in Naqeebullah murder case do not match: forensic report

Weapons, bullet casings deposited in Naqeebullah murder case do not match: forensic report
Islamabad couple give statement to police in Usman Mirza assault case

Islamabad couple give statement to police in Usman Mirza assault case
Attorney general, chief election commissioner discuss electoral reforms

Attorney general, chief election commissioner discuss electoral reforms
NADRA employees helped foreigners obtain nationality documents: FIA

NADRA employees helped foreigners obtain nationality documents: FIA
Met dept predicts rain in several parts of Pakistan next week

Met dept predicts rain in several parts of Pakistan next week
Karachi University okays continuation of two-year conventional degree programme

Karachi University okays continuation of two-year conventional degree programme
Farrukh Habib hopeful Karachi's K-IV water project will finish by Oct 2023

Farrukh Habib hopeful Karachi's K-IV water project will finish by Oct 2023
Interior ministry to register all foreigners in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior ministry to register all foreigners in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Lahore: Robbers loot money from marble factory, flee from site

Lahore: Robbers loot money from marble factory, flee from site
They should do politics like lions, not cats: Bilawal in veiled dig at PML-N

They should do politics like lions, not cats: Bilawal in veiled dig at PML-N
Students from transgender community attend first day of school in Multan

Students from transgender community attend first day of school in Multan

Latest

view all