 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Sports Desk

Euro 2020 final: Thousands of tickets being illegally sold in 'black'

By
Sports Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Football Soccer - UEFA Euro 2020 Munich Logo Launch - Olympia Park, Munich, Germany - 27/10/16. The trophy is seen during logo launch. Photo: Reuters
Football Soccer - UEFA Euro 2020 Munich Logo Launch - Olympia Park, Munich, Germany - 27/10/16. The trophy is seen during logo launch. Photo: Reuters

Thousands of tickets for England’s Euro 2020 football finale are being sold at record prices in the black market, according to British media.

English and Italian fans are rushing to black markets for tickets as the Euro 202 final nears after England won the semi-final match against Denmark via a penalty on Thursday. 

This is the first time the country has made it to the final of a major tournament since 1996.

Last week, UEFA's official website announced all tickets had sold out but excited fans have now turned to black markets in hopes to snap up tickets, that are now being sold at even higher prices.

Seats are going for five figures on secondary ticketing websites despite UEFA regulations banning their resale above face value.

A pair of tickets to Sunday’s game, available on the resale website Ticombo, are the most expensive ones listed for 40,000 pounds, the Independent reported

Ticket sales for the final match have seen an increase and many reports of scams and phishing have also surfaced.

The Euro Cup final between England and Italy will take place at Wembley on Sunday.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam tells teammates 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' after humiliating loss

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam tells teammates 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' after humiliating loss
Babar Azam hopes for comeback in second ODI against England

Babar Azam hopes for comeback in second ODI against England
Shahid Afridi 'really impressed' by Shahnawaz Dahani's younger brother in nets

Shahid Afridi 'really impressed' by Shahnawaz Dahani's younger brother in nets
Pak vs Eng: England rout Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

Pak vs Eng: England rout Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

Watch: Pakistan cricket team hit the nets before England ODI clash

Watch: Pakistan cricket team hit the nets before England ODI clash
Pak vs Eng: Green shirts take on second-choice English squad in first ODI today

Pak vs Eng: Green shirts take on second-choice English squad in first ODI today
Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail ruled out of ODIs due to hamstring injury

Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail ruled out of ODIs due to hamstring injury
Babar Azam continues to rule ODI rankings, Kohli stays at number 2

Babar Azam continues to rule ODI rankings, Kohli stays at number 2
England sense destiny after beating Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

England sense destiny after beating Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final
Federer's dream of ninth Wimbledon title in tatters after Hurkacz mauling

Federer's dream of ninth Wimbledon title in tatters after Hurkacz mauling
Pakistan poised for victory owing to COVID-19 crisis in England camp

Pakistan poised for victory owing to COVID-19 crisis in England camp
'Pakistan never considered calling off England tour after COVID-19 crisis': Babar Azam

'Pakistan never considered calling off England tour after COVID-19 crisis': Babar Azam

Latest

view all