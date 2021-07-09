Euro 2020 final: Thousands of tickets being illegally sold in 'black'

Football Soccer - UEFA Euro 2020 Munich Logo Launch - Olympia Park, Munich, Germany - 27/10/16. The trophy is seen during logo launch. Photo: Reuters

Thousands of tickets for England’s Euro 2020 football finale are being sold at record prices in the black market, according to British media.



English and Italian fans are rushing to black markets for tickets as the Euro 202 final nears after England won the semi-final match against Denmark via a penalty on Thursday.

This is the first time the country has made it to the final of a major tournament since 1996.

Last week, UEFA's official website announced all tickets had sold out but excited fans have now turned to black markets in hopes to snap up tickets, that are now being sold at even higher prices.

Seats are going for five figures on secondary ticketing websites despite UEFA regulations banning their resale above face value.

A pair of tickets to Sunday’s game, available on the resale website Ticombo, are the most expensive ones listed for 40,000 pounds, the Independent reported

Ticket sales for the final match have seen an increase and many reports of scams and phishing have also surfaced.

The Euro Cup final between England and Italy will take place at Wembley on Sunday.