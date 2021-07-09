PM Imran Khan pays tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on 54th death anniversary

"Madr-e-Millat" Fatima Jinnah (right) can be seen walking alongside Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (left). — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah — the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — on her 54th death anniversary.

"Remembering Madr-e Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength & iron will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, till he breathed his last," the premier wrote.

"She valiantly fought for Jinnah's vision of Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when dictatorship had taken over," he added.

The nation also observed the 54th death anniversary of "Madr-e-Millat" Fatima Jinnah by paying rich tribute to her.

Fatima had rendered unforgettable political and humanitarian services for the country, and for works, she is referred to as the "Madar-e-Millat" or "Mother of the Nation".

The Mother of the Nation had passed away on July 9, 1967, in Karachi soon after spearheading an election campaign in both the Eastern — now known as Bangladesh — and Western — current Pakistan — wings of the country.

Fatima was born on July 30, 1893, and had seven siblings — Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the eldest one in the family.

Today, 54 years after her tragic death, the iron lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle towards the Pakistan Movement.



Quaid-e-Azam was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929, so his sister, Fatima, worked side by side with him Jinnah and gathered the women of the sub-continent on a single platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

She was very close to the Quaid, who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She had played an important role in the Pakistan Movement, supporting the Two-Nation Theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.

After the independence of Pakistan, she co-founded the Pakistan Women’s Association which played an integral role in the settlement of the women migrants in the newly-formed country.

She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against former president General (retd) Ayub Khan but was, unfortunately, defeated.

Fatima died in Karachi at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was declared as heart failure. The Mother of the Nation was laid to rest next to her brother at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The Madr-e-Millat still remains popular and is considered as one of the greatest female figures in Pakistan’s history.