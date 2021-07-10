 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Eng: Green shirts look to bounce back in second ODI today

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Englands Phil Salt, caught by Pakistans Sohaib Maqsood in the first ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on July 8, 2021.  -Reuters
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of England's Phil Salt, caught by Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood in the first ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on July 8, 2021.  -Reuters

  • Pakistan aims to win remaining two matches and earn 20 points to improve ranking in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.
  • Green Shirts had suffered a humiliating loss in first ODI against second-string England squad.
  • Pakistan will have to make certain changes to playing XI to strengthen middle order.

LONDON: The Pakistan cricket team is eyeing a comeback in its second ODI against England today at the Lord’s cricket stadium.

The match starts at 3pm.

In the opening match of the series, Pakistan faced an embarrassing defeat by new-look England after they were bundled out for 141 in the 36th over.

Pakistan’s dependency over the top-order trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman will be exposed if they fail to deliver, especially all at once.

Related items

For the middle-order to reach stability and consistency, Pakistan have had to make changes.

England, meanwhile, have made use of the resources available to them. Ben Stokes has returned to international action after recovering from an injury and has been handed the captaincy.

With 20 points of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League still up for grabs, Pakistan will want to ensure they take the points and rise up to the second position in the standings, right behind England, who currently are at the top with 75 points.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam admitted that the players failed to come up to expectations and vowed to address the weakness in the batting line-up.

“We are working on our lower middle-order. We try to give them confidence. The effort is centred around giving them the space to let them apply their game on the field. The more experience they accumulate, the more confident they will grow," he said.

More From Sports:

‘The Hundred’: Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz sent back from London airport

‘The Hundred’: Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz sent back from London airport
National Hockey Stadium - an asset being wasted under Sports Board Punjab's nose

National Hockey Stadium - an asset being wasted under Sports Board Punjab's nose
Lanka Premier League postponed until November due to unavailability of players

Lanka Premier League postponed until November due to unavailability of players
Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan calls Pakistan’s performance in first ODI ‘pathetic’

Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan calls Pakistan’s performance in first ODI ‘pathetic’
Sri Lanka coach Grant Flower goes into isolaton after testing positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka coach Grant Flower goes into isolaton after testing positive for COVID-19
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam tells teammates 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' after humiliating loss

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam tells teammates 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' after humiliating loss
Euro 2020 final: Thousands of tickets being illegally sold in 'black'

Euro 2020 final: Thousands of tickets being illegally sold in 'black'
Babar Azam hopes for comeback in second ODI against England

Babar Azam hopes for comeback in second ODI against England
Shahid Afridi 'really impressed' by Shahnawaz Dahani's younger brother in nets

Shahid Afridi 'really impressed' by Shahnawaz Dahani's younger brother in nets
Pak vs Eng: England rout Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

Pak vs Eng: England rout Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

Watch: Pakistan cricket team hit the nets before England ODI clash

Watch: Pakistan cricket team hit the nets before England ODI clash
Pak vs Eng: Green shirts take on second-choice English squad in first ODI today

Pak vs Eng: Green shirts take on second-choice English squad in first ODI today

Latest

view all