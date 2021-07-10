Meghan Markle employed team of '12 PR people': royal biographer

Reacting to claims that Meghan Markle never wanted fame before acting career and royal marriage, a senior British journalist suggested that the Duchess of Sussex employed a team of 12 PR people.

Citing a royal biographer, a report in express.co.uk said Meghan Markle never wanted fame yet ended up in the spotlight due her acting career and marriage to Prince Harry.

Sharing some bold pictures of Meghan from a photoshoot, a Twitter user wrote, "Only someone desperate enough for fame would be doing these awful photo shoots.

Retweeting the pictures, journalist Angela Levin said, "Have you ever heard of someone who didn't see fame to employ a team of 12 PR people""