 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Indian cricketer Harleen Deol takes a stunner at the boundary rope

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Harleen Deol leaps inside the boundary line to take a catch. Photo: Twitter screengrab
Harleen Deol leaps inside the boundary line to take a catch. Photo: Twitter screengrab

India's Harleen Deol sent Twitter in a frenzy on Saturday after pulling off a stunner of a catch in the T20I clash against England. 

Though India lost the T20I clash to England, Deol's splendid catch won millions of hearts and minds on Twitter. 

The cricketer took an amazing catch near the boundary rope, preventing the ball first from going over the line for a six and then returning to take the catch by diving with both hands forward. 

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised Deol's catch. 

"When you play a team game, you need a momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort," she said. 

Maneesh Aggarwal was full of praise for Deol's athleticism. 

Elephant Lord termed it a GOAT (greatest of all time) catch. 

Shamit Manchanda loved Deol's presence of mind during the catch and her "instant decision-making" skills. 

The 2nd T20I between India women and England women will be played on Sunday (today). 

More From Sports:

Wimbledon final: Djokovic eyes historic 20th major title ahead of Berrettini clash

Wimbledon final: Djokovic eyes historic 20th major title ahead of Berrettini clash
Lionel Messi breaks drought by clinching first major title with Argentina

Lionel Messi breaks drought by clinching first major title with Argentina
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam laments poor performance, vows to improve in 3rd ODI

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam laments poor performance, vows to improve in 3rd ODI
Australian Ash Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win first Wimbledon title

Australian Ash Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win first Wimbledon title
Umar Akmal files police complaint against fans for disturbing him at his house

Umar Akmal files police complaint against fans for disturbing him at his house
Are we headed towards the golden era of esports in Pakistan?

Are we headed towards the golden era of esports in Pakistan?
Pak vs Eng: Ben Stokes' inexperienced side clinch victory in ODI series against Men in Green

Pak vs Eng: Ben Stokes' inexperienced side clinch victory in ODI series against Men in Green
‘The Hundred’: Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz sent back from London airport

‘The Hundred’: Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz sent back from London airport
National Hockey Stadium - an asset being wasted under Sports Board Punjab's nose

National Hockey Stadium - an asset being wasted under Sports Board Punjab's nose
Lanka Premier League postponed until November due to unavailability of players

Lanka Premier League postponed until November due to unavailability of players
Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan calls Pakistan’s performance in first ODI ‘pathetic’

Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan calls Pakistan’s performance in first ODI ‘pathetic’
Sri Lanka coach Grant Flower goes into isolaton after testing positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka coach Grant Flower goes into isolaton after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all