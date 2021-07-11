Watch: Indian cricketer Harleen Deol takes a stunner at the boundary rope

Harleen Deol leaps inside the boundary line to take a catch. Photo: Twitter screengrab

India's Harleen Deol sent Twitter in a frenzy on Saturday after pulling off a stunner of a catch in the T20I clash against England.

Though India lost the T20I clash to England, Deol's splendid catch won millions of hearts and minds on Twitter.

The cricketer took an amazing catch near the boundary rope, preventing the ball first from going over the line for a six and then returning to take the catch by diving with both hands forward.

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised Deol's catch.

"When you play a team game, you need a momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort," she said.



Maneesh Aggarwal was full of praise for Deol's athleticism.

Elephant Lord termed it a GOAT (greatest of all time) catch.

Shamit Manchanda loved Deol's presence of mind during the catch and her "instant decision-making" skills.

The 2nd T20I between India women and England women will be played on Sunday (today).