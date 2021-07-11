 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Reuters

Conor McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier

By
Reuters

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Conor McGregor reacts after suffering an injury in his loss to Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena, July 10, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. — Reuters via Gary A. Vasque/USA TODAY Sports
Conor McGregor reacts after suffering an injury in his loss to Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena, July 10, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. — Reuters via Gary A. Vasque/USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS: Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in another crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round.

As a thrilling first five-minute frame drew to a close, both fighters were still trying to land as McGregor stumbled backwards, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his leg.

Medics were immediately called into the octagon and it was clear that McGregor could not continue, prompting referee Herb Dean to declare a stop to the bout on the instructions of the doctor.

Interviewed in the octagon with his leg in a cast, McGregor raged about his misfortune.

"I was boxing the head off him, kicking the leg off him, (he was doing) the usual, diving to close the distance. This is not over — if I have to take this outside with him, it's on outside," he roared.

With McGregor having won at featherweight in 2014 and Poirier extracting revenge at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January, the run-up to the third fight was punctuated by bad blood between the pair, in marked contrast to a face-off earlier this year where the pair paid each other compliments.

Though American Poirier was fighting on home turf, his entrance to "The Boss" by James Brown was greeted with boos from the sizeable portion of the crowd that was there to support McGregor, and there was no friendly touch of gloves before the fight began.

McGregor came out fast, switching between high and low kicks and dancing in and out of range as both fighters maintained a furious pace.

The Irish fighter tried a guillotine choke as the fight went to the mat with Poirier in top position, and when he had escaped the choke he rained down thunderous punches and elbows on McGregor.

Though McGregor struck back, Poirier looked set to finish the fight before abruptly breaking off his attack in the final seconds of the round to complain to referee Dean that the Irishman was grabbing at his gloves.

As McGregor swung and tried to back away, his footwork let him down, snapping his leg.

"He fractured it in one of the checks at the beginning of the fight and he broke it on a punch, for sure ... I felt something, he was kicking me hard," Poirier said in a post-fight interview.

The doctor's stoppage is chalked up as a win for Poirier and a loss on McGregor's record, his third defeat in his last four fights in the UFC.

More From Sports:

Watch: Indian cricketer Harleen Deol takes a stunner at the boundary rope

Watch: Indian cricketer Harleen Deol takes a stunner at the boundary rope
Wimbledon final: Djokovic eyes historic 20th major title ahead of Berrettini clash

Wimbledon final: Djokovic eyes historic 20th major title ahead of Berrettini clash
Pak vs Eng: Hassan Ali cites 'different conditons' as reason for poor Pakistan batting

Pak vs Eng: Hassan Ali cites 'different conditons' as reason for poor Pakistan batting
Lionel Messi breaks drought by clinching first major title with Argentina

Lionel Messi breaks drought by clinching first major title with Argentina
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam laments poor performance, vows to improve in 3rd ODI

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam laments poor performance, vows to improve in 3rd ODI
Australian Ash Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win first Wimbledon title

Australian Ash Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win first Wimbledon title
Umar Akmal files police complaint against fans for disturbing him at his house

Umar Akmal files police complaint against fans for disturbing him at his house
Are we headed towards the golden era of esports in Pakistan?

Are we headed towards the golden era of esports in Pakistan?
Pak vs Eng: Ben Stokes' inexperienced side clinch victory in ODI series against Men in Green

Pak vs Eng: Ben Stokes' inexperienced side clinch victory in ODI series against Men in Green
‘The Hundred’: Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz sent back from London airport

‘The Hundred’: Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz sent back from London airport
National Hockey Stadium - an asset being wasted under Sports Board Punjab's nose

National Hockey Stadium - an asset being wasted under Sports Board Punjab's nose
Lanka Premier League postponed until November due to unavailability of players

Lanka Premier League postponed until November due to unavailability of players

Latest

view all