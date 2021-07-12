 
Euro 2020 final: FA condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse against England players

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were targetted online after missing penalties in Euro 2020 final loss to Italy. (Reuters Photo).
  • Italy defeated England in Euro 2020 final on penalties after both sides drew 1-1. 
  • England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, all Black, missed spot-kicks. 
  • "We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible," says FA. 

England's Football Association (FA) released a statement Monday to condemn racial abuse online against England footballers who missed out on penalties during the Euro 2020 final against Italy Sunday night. 

The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," the statement said.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

The England team also released a statement condemning the abuse directed at its players on social media.

"We're disgusted that some of our squad -- who have given everything for the shirt this summer -- have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game," the team tweeted.

British police said they would investigate the posts.

"We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final," the Metropolitan Police tweeted.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on social media companies to remove such content from their platforms.

"Those responsible for the disgusting online abuse we have seen must be held accountable -- and social media companies need to act immediately to remove and prevent this hate", Khan said in a tweet.

