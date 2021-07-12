Lahore, Islamabad and other cities welcome rain as monsoon season starts in Pakistan

Monsoon spell begins in Pakistan as rain lashes major cities.

Power breakdown in Karachi with first drop of rain despite tall claims of K-Electric.

CM Buzdar issues directives to Wasa to remain alert.

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, received the first spell of monsoon rain today, with citizens complaining of power breakdowns and water logging on the roads that affected daily routine.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal have reached upper parts of the country, causing rains that will continue for a few days.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has also issued an advisory saying there is a likelihood of urban flooding due to heavy rains in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad today and tomorrow.

The PMD’s flood alert department said heavy rains may generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Scattered to fairly wide-spread thunderstorms/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls were reported over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Rawalpindi, Sargodha Gujranwala and Lahore divisions.



CM Punjab directs Wasa to remain alert

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in Lahore to remain alert amid heavy rains in the city and make sure traffic is not blocked.

The chief minister asked the officers to ensure drainage from low lying areas of the provincial capital after rainwater accumulation was reported.

The city's areas that received moderate to heavy rain were: Davis Road, Lakhsmi CHowk, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shadbagh, Mall Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samnabad, Gulberg, Thokar Niaz Baig, Johar Town.

The heaviest rainfall in Lahore was recorded at 53mm in Farrukhabad, Wasa officials said, adding that 33mm rain was recorded in Nishtar Colony, 32mm in Airport and Nolakha areas, 30mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 27mm in Pani Wala Talab and Gulshan Ravi and 20mm in Samanabad and Punjab University areas.



Wasa MD Zahid Aziz said that efforts are underway to drain water and assured Lahoriites that the city will be clear within two hours after the rain stops.

He said that Wasa personnel will remain on the field till the last point is cleared.

Aziz added that the new underground water tank project is benefitting as rainwater is accumulating at Lawrence Road tank.

Sources said operations were also badly affected at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, where at least 15 flights were cancelled due to inclement weather and technical reasons.