Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman extended for 14 days

LAHORE: The judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman — the cleric accused of sexually abusing a madrassa student — has been extended for 14 days, Geo News reported Monday.



A case related to sexual misconduct against a student was heard at the Cantt Court of Lahore. Judicial Magistrate Rana Rashid Ali heard the case.



The court not only extended the judicial remand of Aziz-ur-Rehman for another 14 days but also directed the police to submit a charge sheet of the case at the earliest.

It should be recalled that Rahman was arrested from Mianwali after a video showing him sexually abusing a seminary student went viral on social media.

The student had said Rehman sexually abused him, while the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him. "If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor had said in the FIR.

Mufti Azizur Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student

Once police registered a case against Aziz, he fled from the madrassa he was working at to avoid arrest and sought refuge at the houses of some of his students. Police had said Aziz went into hiding in different areas, including Township, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Mianwali.

They said that Aziz and his sons were traced via their mobile phone locations. They were hiding in Mianwali when the police finally arrested them.

The police said that he "confessed to his crime during interrogation".

According to the police, Aziz, the former superintendent of the Jamia Manzor Al-Islamia in Lahore Cantt, confessed that the viral video showed him and said it was "stealthily filmed" by his student.

The cleric also confessed that he had lured the student with passing marks in exams and had later sexually abused him. He also said that once the video went viral, he was fearful of the repercussions.

Aziz told the police that his sons had threatened the student and told him not to speak to anyone about it. However, despite the threats, the student went ahead and posted the video online.

The cleric also said that he issued a video statement because he did not want to leave the madrassa, adding that following the video leak, the administration of the madrassa urged him to leave his job.