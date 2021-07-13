 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during a rally in Muzaffarabad, September 13, 2019. -File photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during a rally in Muzaffarabad, September 13, 2019. -File photo

  • Kashmiris around the world are observing Kashmir Martyrs' Day today to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.
  • PM Imran Khan reiterates commitment to Kashmir cause.
  • Says struggle of Kashmiris against tyranny and illegal Indian occupation is “steeped in a history of resistance and sacrifice”.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle and will not compromise till they get their right to self-determination guaranteed by resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“We stand with Kashmiris on the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day and pay tribute to 22 Shuhada of 13 July 1931, martyred when the Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers fired on peaceful protestors,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The premier said the struggle of Kashmiris against tyranny and illegal Indian Occupation is “steeped in a history of resistance and sacrifice”.

Related items

“This indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men and women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation,” he said.

Kashmir Martyrs' Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Kashmir Martyrs' Day today to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the Kashmiri people to mark the day with a complete shutdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

On July 13, 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during court proceedings against Abdul Qadeer, who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra Rule. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

A march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar will also be held today where the martyrs of July 13 were buried.

In a statement in Srinagar, an APHC spokesperson said that the objective of the shutdown and march is to convey to the world that the Kashmiris will never accept Indian subjugation.  

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan crosses half a million daily vaccination doses' mark for first time: Asad Umar

Pakistan crosses half a million daily vaccination doses' mark for first time: Asad Umar
District health officers, KWSB told to chlorinate Karachi's water as Naegleria threat looms

District health officers, KWSB told to chlorinate Karachi's water as Naegleria threat looms
Pet dogs that attacked Karachi man euthanised, confirm police

Pet dogs that attacked Karachi man euthanised, confirm police
PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today

PM Imran Khan to address UN forum on sustainable development today
Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count for second day

Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count for second day
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report
Shut down primary schools, Sindh health dept suggests as coronavirus cases rise

Shut down primary schools, Sindh health dept suggests as coronavirus cases rise
KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

KP cabinet approves renaming Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat

Faisalabad: Police recovers woman's body from hotel room

Faisalabad: Police recovers woman's body from hotel room
Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman extended for 14 days

Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman extended for 14 days
FBR files appeal against SC registrar’s decision on Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition

FBR files appeal against SC registrar’s decision on Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition
First monsoon spell in Karachi to continue till July 16

First monsoon spell in Karachi to continue till July 16

Latest

view all