President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters on national security, situation in Afghanistan

President Dr Arif Alvi being briefed by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, on July 15, 2021. — President's Secretariat

President Alvi appreciates ISI's efforts for national security.

President expresses his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

ISI briefs president on cybersecurity "as he was keenly interested in the mater".

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday received a briefing on national security and the situation in Afghanistan at the Inter-Services Intelligence headquarters, a statement from the President's Secretariat said.

The ISI, according to the statement, also briefed the president on cybersecurity "as he was keenly interested in the matter".

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the president on his arrival at the ISI headquarters.

The president appreciated the efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

DG ISI briefs parliamentarians on current situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

On July 1, Lt Gen Hameed briefed parliamentarians during an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security at the Parliament House.



The meeting lasted eight hours and ended in the parliamentarians expressing satisfaction over the briefing provided by the country's security apparatus.

The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar were also in attendance.

Briefing session

During the first session, Lt Gen Hameed gave a briefing on the current situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, besides the internal and external security situation, and the challenges due to the evolving nature of developments in the region.

According to an official statement issued after the briefing, the session was informed that Pakistan played a highly positive and responsible role in the Afghan peace process.

"Pakistan's efforts paved the way for dialogue between Afghan factions and warring groups," the meeting was told, while it was also noted that due to Islamabad's efforts, meaningful talks have begun between the US and the Taliban.

"Sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan will lead to stability in South Asia," the meeting was informed.

QnA session

During the second session, the parliamentarians asked questions and put forward recommendations, said the statement. "The recommendations will be considered as an important part of the security policy."

The political leadership has expressed wishes for peace, development, and prosperity in Afghanistan, the statement said.

The participants, during the meeting, said such sessions play an important role in shaping consensus on important national issues and also strengthen harmony on various matters.