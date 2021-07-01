DG ISI to brief MNAs on national security, Afghanistan

Parliament House. File photo

Military to brief parliamentarians today on worsening situation in Afghanistan.

Opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto will also attend meeting.

Top officials have expressed concerned over the increasing violence in Afghanistan and its implication for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held at Parliament House today (Thursday) to discuss several important issues, including the Afghanistan situation.



Apart from the internal situation, the in-camera session will also be briefed about the situation in Afghanistan, India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said sources.

Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will brief the parliamentary committee.

Important leaders of the opposition parties in Parliament have been invited to attend the meeting as they will be taken into confidence with regards to the recent developments in Afghanistan and national security, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Several political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood and ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti have been invited to participate in the parliamentary committee meeting.



Bilawal welcomes briefing

Bilawal had announced that he will be attending the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Afghanistan after welcoming National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's decision to call a meeting of the body.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bilawal had said that he had demanded in the National Assembly that the Parliament be given a briefing on the situation in Afghanistan by the relevant departments and institutions.

"We welcome speakers decision and will participate in NSC committee meeting on the topic," the PPP chairperson had tweeted.

Pakistan has, on multiple occasions, raised the issue of peaceful settlement of the Afghan imbroglio and has urged all the groups to sit and sort out their differences.



PM Imran Khan, in his interaction with the US media, pointed out that there’s no military solution and that there’s no favourite for Pakistan.

Violence has increased in the war-torn country since the foreign troops' withdrawal started.

In a recent interview, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf also expressed concern on the current Afghanistan situation, saying that "it is not good".