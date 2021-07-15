 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad: Two teenagers killed as racing cars crash into bridge

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Two people lost their lives after their speeding vehicles collided with a bridge and turned turtle, Geo News reported Thursday. 

Per the report, the incident took place at Seventh Avenue, a signal-free road in Islamabad, when two vehicles started racing against each other. 

According to police, two people died on the spot when their car overturned, while two other people, who were in the other car, have sustained injuries.

 Police further said that the injured have been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital. 

