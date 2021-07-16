 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri passes away at 75

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Veteran Indian actor and National Award Winner, Surekha Sikri, has passed away.

The star, who also played a well-acclaimed role in Badhaai Ho (2018) died in the early hours of Friday, as per her manager.

“Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

Surekha began her career with 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka . She received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, including Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

