Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s 'Rafta Rafta' teaser is out now

The teaser of Pakistani stars Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam’s upcoming music video titled Rafta Rafta was released on Friday evening.



Sajal took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the music video, featuring herself and Atif Aslam.

The teaser of Rafta Rafta has won the hearts of the fans shortly after it was dropped online.



Produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, the video is directed by Hassam Baloch.

Rafta Rafta music video will be released on July 21, 2021.