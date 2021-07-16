 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Ummay Farwa

Punjab makes naazrah Quran mandatory for all schools

By
Ummay Farwa

Friday Jul 16, 2021

The Holy Quran can be seen in this representational image. — File photo
The Holy Quran can be seen in this representational image. — File photo
  • PTCB makes “Naazrah Quran” a separate compulsory subject for grades I-V.
  • Decision taken under Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act, 2018.
  • The decision will come into effect from the forthcoming Academic Session 2021-22.

The Punjab government has decided to make Naazrah Quran education compulsory for classes 1-5 for schools across the province, a notification said Thursday.

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB), in the notification, said the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act, 2018 entails that teaching of the Holy Quran is compulsory for Muslim students in all educational institutions — public and private sector — as well as madrassas.

"The Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran (Amendment) Act, 2021 binds the teaching of the Holy Quran as a separate compulsory subject for Muslim students in all educational institutions in Punjab," the notification said.

In the light of this, the PTCB in its 83rd board meeting revised the scheme of studies and included the subject of “Naazrah Quran” in grades I-V as a separate compulsory subject.

The schedule:

GradesDistribution of parasPeriods per weekMarks
IQaida Quran and last 4 Surahs of Holy Quran0350
IIParas 1 and 20350
IIIParas 3 to 80350
IVParas 9 to 180450
VParas 19 to 300450

In the initial step, all educational institutions in Punjab shall teach Naazrah Quran in grades I-V as a separate compulsory subject with effect from the forthcoming Academic Session 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the PCTB has initiated the due process to introduce the “Teaching of the Holy Quran” as a separate compulsory subject for all Grades — I-XII — and it will also be conveyed as soon as possible, the notification said.

More From Pakistan:

Unvaccinated people must avoid going to the northern areas: Asad Umar

Unvaccinated people must avoid going to the northern areas: Asad Umar
Pakistan postpones Afghan Peace Conference

Pakistan postpones Afghan Peace Conference
Moderate to heavy rains likely in Karachi today: Met dept

Moderate to heavy rains likely in Karachi today: Met dept
'No infiltration from Pakistan': DG ISI rejects Afghan allegations

'No infiltration from Pakistan': DG ISI rejects Afghan allegations
Watch: PM Imran Khan claps back at Indian journalist who accosted him in Uzbekistan

Watch: PM Imran Khan claps back at Indian journalist who accosted him in Uzbekistan
MDCAT 2021: PMC issues important instructions for candidates

MDCAT 2021: PMC issues important instructions for candidates
‘Extremely unfair’ to blame Pakistan for Afghanistan situation, PM Imran Khan tells Ashraf Ghani

‘Extremely unfair’ to blame Pakistan for Afghanistan situation, PM Imran Khan tells Ashraf Ghani
Karachi's transgender community living in fear of being attacked

Karachi's transgender community living in fear of being attacked
BISE Rawalpindi issues matric exams date sheet

BISE Rawalpindi issues matric exams date sheet
CSS aspirant from Multan dies by suicide in Lahore

CSS aspirant from Multan dies by suicide in Lahore
All out efforts to be made in Dasu incident probe, PM Imran Khan assures Chinese counterpart

All out efforts to be made in Dasu incident probe, PM Imran Khan assures Chinese counterpart
Pakistan rejects Afghan vice president's claims it is providing air support to Taliban

Pakistan rejects Afghan vice president's claims it is providing air support to Taliban

Latest

view all