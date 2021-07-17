 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Web Desk

With 'good hair and make up' Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in latest selfie

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

With good hair and make up Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in latest selfie

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza seems to be all praise for her beauty and grace in a new social media post.

The 34-year-old celebrity took to Instagram and shared a snap of herself sporting decent makeup. She captioned the share: "When you are having a good hair and make up day … selfie toh banti hai."

The post is apparently intended to be a shoutout to Makeup Artist Samaira Wallani as the tennis star tagged the artist in her post. 

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous to the tee in the makeup hence, the shoutout is well deserved. 

The makeup artist also shared the snaps of the sweet appointment on her Instagram Story. She captioned her Story: "Always a pleasure working with you, Sania Mirza."

