Meghan Markle had Netflix deal planned before Megxit, despite claiming otherwise

Meghan Markle had plans of working for Netflix long before she and Prince Harry decided to quit the royal family.



This latest revelation by Page Six has come as a contradiction to what the Duke of Sussex claimed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey about joining forces with the streaming giant after being cut off financially post-Megxit.

According to the outlet, Netflix was one of the multiple one-off advocacy projects that the Duchess of Sussex had begun working on during her time as a working royal family member.

Harry had told Oprah in March that Netflix was “never part of the plan” and “That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

“I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this,” he said.

The duke further said that a friend had suggested, “’What about streamers?’”

“We genuinely hadn’t thought about it before,” Markle chimed in.

“We hadn’t thought about it. So, there were all sorts of different options. And look, from my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe,’” Harry added.