Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye revenge against England in 2nd T20I today

Pakistan always ruled in the shortest form of cricket.

Pakistan are the only team to have played most T20 matches but they don't have an impressive record against England.

Pakistan and England are expected to have a tough match at Leeds today.

After going through a humiliating clean sweep by England, Pakistan bounced back in the first of the three-match Twenty20 International series with a 31-run victory in Birmingham on Friday.

The tourists will have the chance to avenge the humiliating ODI series whitewash against England by taking the series today, as they clash with the hosts at Headingley, Leeds for the second T20I.



Pakistan hold a particular advantage when it comes to T20 cricket. The green shirts have played 171 matches so far while no other country has played even 150 T20I matches. Similarly, Pakistan is the only country in the world to record one hundred or more victories as they have won 105 so far in this format of the game.

Both teams, today, are facing each other for the 20th time in a T20I contest. Pakistan are being led by the world's number one ranked ODI batsman, Babar Azam, while Eoin Morgan will be leading the English side.



The teams:

Pakistan – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim.

England – Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Malan, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jason Roy, Matt Parkinson.