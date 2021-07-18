PM Imran Khan addresses AJK election campaign rally in Bhimbar

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a PTI rally as part of the party's election campaign for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly polls on July 25.

Right at the outset, the premier urged the large crowd gathered to wear masks, as the threat of coronavirus is far from over.

"You all are standing very close together. I fear that I will hear later that many coronavirus cases emerged due to this rally," he said.

The premier also lauded the spirit and determination of the crowd gathered, receiving a loud roar in response.

"A large portion of my life was spent playing cricket under the sun. Sitting on the stage here I felt my clothes drenched in sweat. So when I look at all of you packed here together, I wish to pay special tribute to all of your determination," he said.

PM Imran Khan said he thinks of the future of the people of the country, especially the youth. "I want our country to be such that when one travels with the Pakistani passport they should be admired. The world should look at us with respect. The green passport should be respect. We should become a great nation," he said.





More to follow.

