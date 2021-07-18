 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 18 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan addresses AJK election campaign rally in Bhimbar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a PTI rally as part of the party's election campaign for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly polls on July 25.

Right at the outset, the premier urged the large crowd gathered to wear masks, as the threat of coronavirus is far from over.

"You all are standing very close together. I fear that I will hear later that many coronavirus cases emerged due to this rally," he said.

The premier also lauded the spirit and determination of the crowd gathered, receiving a loud roar in response.

"A large portion of my life was spent playing cricket under the sun. Sitting on the stage here I felt my clothes drenched in sweat. So when I look at all of you packed here together, I wish to pay special tribute to all of your determination," he said.

PM Imran Khan said he thinks of the future of the people of the country, especially the youth. "I want our country to be such that when one travels with the Pakistani passport they should be admired. The world should look at us with respect. The green passport should be respect. We should become a great nation," he said.


More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Dasu Hydropower Project: Chinese company withdraws notice terminating Pakistani workers

Dasu Hydropower Project: Chinese company withdraws notice terminating Pakistani workers
Gas, electricity load-shedding happening because of PTI's incompetence, greed: Shahbaz

Gas, electricity load-shedding happening because of PTI's incompetence, greed: Shahbaz
Former CM Sindh Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

Former CM Sindh Mumtaz Bhutto passes away
Chinese company working on Dasu project reinstates Pakistani employees

Chinese company working on Dasu project reinstates Pakistani employees
Gujranwala authorities summon army to help implement coronavirus SOPs

Gujranwala authorities summon army to help implement coronavirus SOPs
Afghan ambassador's daughter kidnapping case to be solved in 72 hours: Sheikh Rasheed

Afghan ambassador's daughter kidnapping case to be solved in 72 hours: Sheikh Rasheed
Afghan envoy's daughter kidnapping: Police arrest second taxi driver allegedly involved in incident

Afghan envoy's daughter kidnapping: Police arrest second taxi driver allegedly involved in incident
Sindh govt announces new measures to contain coronavirus as cases rise

Sindh govt announces new measures to contain coronavirus as cases rise
Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing as Pakistan reports over 2,600 cases in a day

Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing as Pakistan reports over 2,600 cases in a day
As COVID cases rise in Karachi, govt imposes smart lockdown in Korangi District

As COVID cases rise in Karachi, govt imposes smart lockdown in Korangi District
Larkana family sets Guinness World Record for being born on same day

Larkana family sets Guinness World Record for being born on same day
Authorities in touch with one of two taxi drivers who transported Afghan ambassador's daughter: interior minister

Authorities in touch with one of two taxi drivers who transported Afghan ambassador's daughter: interior minister

Latest

view all