PM 'spent millions over a flop show' in AJK yesterday: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday declared Prime Minister Imran Khan's rally held a day earlier in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Bagh area, "a flop show" despite having spent "millions" on it.

"If he had not gone ahead with yesterday's rally, maybe he would have retained some respect," she said, at a rally in Dhirkot.

Maryam said that the prime minister "has found an ATM in Kashmir".

"But now, the time for the 'note' (currency) is over and it is time to respect the vote," the PML-N vice president said, quoting the party's mantra "vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)".

Maryam said that the party's enemies used to say that Nawaz Sharif's politics "has come to an end" and would speak of a "Minus Nawaz Sharif" formula for the country. "The people have turned it into a 'plus, plus' formula," she said.

"Nawaz Sharif is now a shining beacon in the land," she said, adding: "You are the one who is a setting sun, along with the ones you would say are on the same page as you."

"The same page you would speak of has turned into a shame page," she added.

The PML-N vice president said to the premier: "The countdown has now begun for you."

Criticising the prime minister further, Maryam said that "after losing the case of occupied Kashmir, now his eyes are on Azad Kashmir".

"You can run away with the ballot box or sit in the box yourself. You can try to stop us (but you won't be able to)," she said to the PTI, while urging all PML-N supporters to guard the ballot boxes on election day.

"Do not let these vote thieves off the hook," she said to them.

In a warning to the prime minister, she said: "Do not dare look at Azad Kashmir with ill intent."



Maryam said that a "tsunami of inflation" has drowned the poor in it, with petrol now priced at Rs118 per litre for the first time ever.



"Imran Khan do you want to bring a Pakistan-like change to Azad Kashmir too?"



"If Imran Khan wins even a single seat in Kashmir, the people will not accept it," she declared.



