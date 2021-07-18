Malaysian police seize, crush 1,069 cryptocurrency mining machines

Photo: Screengrab via Dayak Daily

Police in Malaysia have destroyed 1,069 cryptocurrency mining machines by crushing them with a steamroller after mining companies were accused of stealing electricity, The Star reported Sunday.

Per the report, the machines were worth RM5.3 million. The operation was carried out by the Malaysian police and the Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) between February and April after SEB accused mining operators of stealing electricity to operate the machines.

Malaysian authorities maintain that electricity worth RM8.4 million was allegedly stolen by cryptocurrency miners. Meanwhile, eight people were taken into custody in relation to the matter, The Star said, citing Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari.

"A total of six people have been successfully charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code for electricity theft and have been fined up to RM8,000 and jailed for up to eight months," Hawari said in a statement, per The Star.



"The electricity theft for mining bitcoin activities has caused frequent power outages and in 2021, three houses were razed due to illegal electricity supply connections," he added.