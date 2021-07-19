 
Monday Jul 19 2021
Bus, truck collision kills 25 in Dera Ghazi Khan

  • Deadly accident in Dera Ghazi Khan claims 25 lives.
  • Bus traveling from Sialkot to Rajanpur collides with a truck on Taunsa Road near Jhok Yaro in Dera Ghazi Khan.
  • More than 60 people injured.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 60 injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Dera Ghazi Khan.

A bus traveling from Sialkot to Rajanpur collided with a truck on Taunsa Road near Jhok Yaro in Dera Ghazi Khan.

District emergency officer rescue Dr Nayyar Alam said 25 people were killed in the bus accident.

Dr Nayyar said that 75 passengers were on board the bus. More than 60 people were injured in the accident. All the injured have been shifted to Teaching Hospital.

Rescue sources said the bus and trailer had been removed from the scene and traffic had been restored.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar lamented the loss of lives in the Taunsa traffic accident.

He extended his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families. The Punjab CM has given instructions for the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured.

In a statement, he said he stands with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief.

