 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi inter exams to start from July 26

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

A representative image of exams.
A representative image of exams.

KARACHI: The intermediate examinations in Karachi will start from July 26 for which all preparations have been completed, Board Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Dr Saeeduddin said Monday.

More than 155,000 students will appear in the intermediate exams for which 210 examination centres have been established, he said.

Dr Saeeduddin said that necessary steps have been taken to ensure transparency and curb cheating during the exams.

Related items

"Special arrangements have been made to stop illegal practices in the exams."

The BIEK chief said that 66 centres have been declared sensitive, adding that they have written a letter to the DG Rangers Sindh for security.

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has also been approached after getting complaints about the use of WhatsApp for cheating.

"If a student is found using a mobile phone during the paper, their paper will be cancelled."

More From Pakistan:

Jaishankar's statement on FATF exposes 'true colours' of India: Pakistan

Jaishankar's statement on FATF exposes 'true colours' of India: Pakistan
Bus, truck collision kills 28 in Dera Ghazi Khan

Bus, truck collision kills 28 in Dera Ghazi Khan
Pakistan envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Islamabad after Kabul calls back diplomats

Pakistan envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Islamabad after Kabul calls back diplomats
Pakistan's active coronavirus case count nears 50,000

Pakistan's active coronavirus case count nears 50,000
Delta variant spreading like ‘wildfire’ in Karachi; more restrictions on the cards

Delta variant spreading like ‘wildfire’ in Karachi; more restrictions on the cards
India made sure Pakistan stays on FATF grey list: Indian foreign minister

India made sure Pakistan stays on FATF grey list: Indian foreign minister
Young sepoy martyred in South Waziristan operation

Young sepoy martyred in South Waziristan operation
Afghanistan's decision to recall ambassador unfortunate and regrettable: FO

Afghanistan's decision to recall ambassador unfortunate and regrettable: FO
Afghan ambassador's daughter was not abducted: interior minister

Afghan ambassador's daughter was not abducted: interior minister
PM 'spent millions over a flop show' in AJK yesterday: Maryam Nawaz

PM 'spent millions over a flop show' in AJK yesterday: Maryam Nawaz
Lahore: 56 more people test positive for Delta variant

Lahore: 56 more people test positive for Delta variant
FM Qureshi visits injured Chinese nationals at CMH Rawalpindi

FM Qureshi visits injured Chinese nationals at CMH Rawalpindi

Latest

view all