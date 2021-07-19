Karachi inter exams to start from July 26

A representative image of exams.

KARACHI: The intermediate examinations in Karachi will start from July 26 for which all preparations have been completed, Board Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Dr Saeeduddin said Monday.

More than 155,000 students will appear in the intermediate exams for which 210 examination centres have been established, he said.

Dr Saeeduddin said that necessary steps have been taken to ensure transparency and curb cheating during the exams.

"Special arrangements have been made to stop illegal practices in the exams."



The BIEK chief said that 66 centres have been declared sensitive, adding that they have written a letter to the DG Rangers Sindh for security.

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has also been approached after getting complaints about the use of WhatsApp for cheating.

"If a student is found using a mobile phone during the paper, their paper will be cancelled."