CAA warns people to avoid offal disposal near airports

Representational image of an aeroplane standing on the runway. Photo: File

CAA asks people not to throw offal near airports.

Says it might attract birds who could, in turn, collide with aeroplanes and cause crashes.

Suggests people throw offal at designated places.

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has initiated a Flight Safety Awareness Campaign and has urged people not to throw offal near the airports on the occasion of Eidul Adha.

In this regard, the CAA has hung banners and put up posters around the airports so that people can take precautions. As part of the campaign, the authority has urged people to avoid throwing offal from qurbani on Eidul Adha near the airports as it might attract birds of prey who could, in turn, collide with aeroplanes and cause plane crashes.

The CAA has, therefore, suggested people dispose of the offal at approved places.