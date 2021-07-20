 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Video of Sheikh Rasheed buying camels for Eid ul Adha goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

  • Video shows Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad purchasing camels to sacrifice on Eid ul Adha.
  • The interior minister can be seen bargaining with the dealers in the cattle market.
  • He purchases three camels for Rs0.56 million.

ISLAMABAD: A video clip of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad seen purchasing camels in a sacrificial animals’ market has gone viral on social media, taking the internet by storm.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Tuesday turned to Twitter and shared his video of purchasing sacrificial animals. In the video, the interior minister can be seen bargaining with the dealers after which he succeeds in buying three camels for Rs0.56 million.

He captioned the post, “Buying camels for sacrifice in cattle market.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Eid ul Adha will fall on July 21 in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had announced on Saturday, citing no testimonies received for the Zil Hajj moon.

The first of Zil Hajj will fall on Monday, July 12, 2021. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had met that day for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH at the Met complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Karachi

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Karachi
Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Lahore

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Lahore
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Eid prayers in England

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Eid prayers in England
In Twitter spat with Jemima Goldsmith, Maryam Nawaz says 'you have only your ex to blame'

In Twitter spat with Jemima Goldsmith, Maryam Nawaz says 'you have only your ex to blame'
No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy's daughter's case: interior minister

No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy's daughter's case: interior minister
PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources

PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources
Pak vs Eng: Pitch invader trying to get a selfie with English team manhandled by guards

Pak vs Eng: Pitch invader trying to get a selfie with English team manhandled by guards
India targeted Pakistani, Chinese diplomats through Israeli spyware: report

India targeted Pakistani, Chinese diplomats through Israeli spyware: report
Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met

Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met
Pakistan developing WhatsApp alternative to secure govt communications

Pakistan developing WhatsApp alternative to secure govt communications
‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz

‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz
AJK govt gives magisterial powers to army for July 25 polls

AJK govt gives magisterial powers to army for July 25 polls

Latest

view all