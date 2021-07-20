Video of Sheikh Rasheed buying camels for Eid ul Adha goes viral

Video shows Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad purchasing camels to sacrifice on Eid ul Adha.

ISLAMABAD: A video clip of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad seen purchasing camels in a sacrificial animals’ market has gone viral on social media, taking the internet by storm.



Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Tuesday turned to Twitter and shared his video of purchasing sacrificial animals. In the video, the interior minister can be seen bargaining with the dealers after which he succeeds in buying three camels for Rs0.56 million.

He captioned the post, “Buying camels for sacrifice in cattle market.”



It is pertinent to mention here that Eid ul Adha will fall on July 21 in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had announced on Saturday, citing no testimonies received for the Zil Hajj moon.

The first of Zil Hajj will fall on Monday, July 12, 2021. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had met that day for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH at the Met complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.