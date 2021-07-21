 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Journalist Asad Kharal arrested for firing at, beating police officials in Lahore

By
Ahmed Faraz

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

LAHORE: Journalist Asad Kharal was arrested after he resorted to firing on police officials in the provincial capital's Kahna area, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Kharal, a day earlier, reportedly beat two police officials — who were deployed for his security in line with a local court's orders — and tore their uniforms.

Following the incident when senior police officials reached the site, Kharal said he wanted to resolve the matter through dialogue. When the officers went into the journalist's house, he locked them inside.

After locking them, he started shooting at them, but they were able to escape and save their lives.

More From Pakistan:

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore
Karachi's political parties start flexing muscles for cantonment board elections

Karachi's political parties start flexing muscles for cantonment board elections
Pakistan's active coronavirus cases cross 50,000 mark

Pakistan's active coronavirus cases cross 50,000 mark
Political parties agree on army deployment at polling stations during AJK election

Political parties agree on army deployment at polling stations during AJK election
Raza Rabbani says Indian minister's statement proves FATF a dummy organisation

Raza Rabbani says Indian minister's statement proves FATF a dummy organisation
PTA blocks TikTok again due to 'continuous presence of inappropriate content'

PTA blocks TikTok again due to 'continuous presence of inappropriate content'
Pakistan marks second Eid ul Adha under shadow of coronavirus

Pakistan marks second Eid ul Adha under shadow of coronavirus
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England
Karachi man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw

Karachi man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing across Pakistan's major cities

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing across Pakistan's major cities
Islamabad couple assault suspects sent to Adiala Jail on 10-day judicial remand

Islamabad couple assault suspects sent to Adiala Jail on 10-day judicial remand
Govt repatriates 62 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia ahead of Eid ul Adha

Govt repatriates 62 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia ahead of Eid ul Adha

Latest

view all