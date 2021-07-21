Journalist Asad Kharal arrested for firing at, beating police officials in Lahore

LAHORE: Journalist Asad Kharal was arrested after he resorted to firing on police officials in the provincial capital's Kahna area, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Kharal, a day earlier, reportedly beat two police officials — who were deployed for his security in line with a local court's orders — and tore their uniforms.

Following the incident when senior police officials reached the site, Kharal said he wanted to resolve the matter through dialogue. When the officers went into the journalist's house, he locked them inside.

After locking them, he started shooting at them, but they were able to escape and save their lives.