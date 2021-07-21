Maryam Nawaz never read a book in her life, expecting wisdom from her is next to impossible: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday criticised PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and said that she has "never read a book in her life, therefore, expecting wisdom from her is next to impossible."

The minister's statement came in response to Maryam's comments against Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons when she said implied they are being "raised in the lap of Jews."

Maryam had said it after the premier censured PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for fleeing from the country and watching his grandson play polo in England.

Fawad, taking to Twitter, said that throughout her life, Maryam has never worked at all, adding that her political training was conducted by the likes of Abid Sher Ali, Uzma Bukhari, and Hina Pervaiz Butt.

"Maryam has nothing to do with knowledge, books, or rational thinking," Fawad said, adding that it is no surprise that she commented on the premier's sons and their mother's religion.

He went on to say that Maryam's "entire strength" is based on opposing Imran Khan.

"Expecting wisdom from her is next to impossible," he said. "Her only credential is that she was born to the Sharif family."



The minister said that Nawaz Sharif made billions of rupees through the misuse of his office and now his entire family wants to enjoy the benefits of a monarchy.

Maryam Nawaz's Twitter spat with Jemima Goldsmith

A day ago, Maryam had a spat on Twitter with PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith who called Maryam out for passing anti-Semitic remarks at her.

The chain of events began with PM Imran Khan criticised how the poor are jailed in Pakistan while the powerful "get an NRO and go abroad and watch their grandson play polo", during an address to an election campaign rally in Bhimbar, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It was a jibe at Nawaz Sharif who recently went to watch a polo match played by his grandson and Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, in the English town of Windsor.

At this, Maryam responded during her own AJK rally by saying Junaid Safdar is "Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s".

"He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson. He’s not being raised in the lap of Jews," Maryam said.

Jemima, in response, took to Twitter and said: “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media and politicians.”

The premier's ex-wife said that at the time she had been receiving weekly death threats and protests outside her house in the country.



She regretted that despite the passage of over 16 years, such anti-Semitic attacks against her were still continuing.

At this, Maryam, in her latest tweet, replied by saying: "I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons, or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say.

"You have only your ex to blame," she added.



