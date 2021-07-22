 
Thursday Jul 22 2021
Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to review prices of essential commodities.
  • Government decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate.
  • The reversal will last till November 30 this year.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to reverse the sales tax on sugar to the ex-mill rate till November 30 this year to ensure reasonable reduction in the price of sugar.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the prices of essential commodities.

The meeting also decided that the ministries of industries and finance will review the future requirement of sugar and its import.

The prime minister directed the chief secretaries for suitable fixation of prices of essential daily items and ensure their implementation.

It was also decided to take strict action against negligent concerned officials. For the fixation of proper price of edible oil, it was decided to frame a system.

The prime minister also directed for early finalisation of legislation over the data sharing of necessary daily use items.

